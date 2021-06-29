Transcript for Historic heat wave raises concerns over climate change

Million people across the country have been affected by dangerous record breaking heat Portland can also and I have a 116. Degrees on Monday living up the National Weather Service has prediction. They historic dangerous prolonged an unprecedented heat wave. Here's more. This city stay inside. Cracked up there it's. A debate tonight in order to go for a good morning and to literally need to do we do in the morning. Literally. We'll brother and I yeah okay I got and it's still hot. Things going on since we need to get out I didn't care okay without. I do think it's a little higher and keeps starting earlier. Than it did usually it's like the fourth of July. It's going to really heads up yourself its earlier this time around. Yeah it's very he'll then. Play. Sun just coming down and in lake even the shades not that cool cool anymore. That is not known for Seattle about Bill Clinton allies the allies a lot of us watched a lot of watch a lot of the Pacific northwest. Because they admit that I used in this case. It's well we'll unite. Gary an early peak as what is that live on the second story can. I have a little bands are my sense that everything's on out like today we could get any ice and everything is completely gone. So we're just come into the water just try to. Way to start necessarily. Let's hear what's gonna happen later on this summer only give them like dogma. I just moved here from Arizona he expected to have been matched. Cool air tickets your hand so I don't have them here conditioning. My house majority. It's. The with the added you for the next few days. I've got kids I gotta make sure there. This seems to be a trend that Scott Mormon. I'm not sure what's driving. This is not a fun. Not fun that's what it feels like this it's weird had to see this kind of just scorching heat. Why open the Pacific northwest like an unprecedented heat wave. It's cost some major climate change fears of course is this a harbinger of things to come this year's brought some extreme temperatures and high pressure systems like we've never seen before. She meteorologist ginger zee has more on that hydrogen. Terry some of the strongest climate change science out there tells us that we've human induced climate change we will see longer. More frequent and more intense heat waves well we're living in. 118. Degrees in Washington State hotter than Las Vegas, Nevada has ever invented by the way just giving perspective. And look at these all time numbers it wasn't just one day where is an all time high of broken by one degree. They're all time high temperatures were smashed. Portland or again. What is at at 107 all time they in three days in a row kept breaking haven't made it up to 116. It is unbelievable meteor logically. But also Kleiman a logically to see numbers like this and to see the strength of the ridge and that's what's going to be pretty incredible to look back on in this event. Is the actual high pressure system is record breaking we've never seen something so strong that ridge over the Pacific northwest suppressing the heat. Not giving them relief at night because we also broke all time records for overnight loans so the highest overnight lows we've ever seen. So that's what we're talking about what we can take to plan changed to very clear symptom but I like doing this to DC the top of this bell curve. When you increase the average temperature even if it's by a half a degree or one degree. It exponentially. Increases the extremes and that is what we always talk about it is the rapid rate of change. In the extremes and that is will I we're seeing because of our actions it because of greenhouse gas emissions a change in our.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.