-
Now Playing: Northwest suffers through historic heat wave
-
Now Playing: Record-breaking heat fuels wildfires in the West
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden hails infrastructure deal as triumph of bipartisanship
-
Now Playing: Families cling to hope as rescue workers race against time after building collapse
-
Now Playing: Baby monitors have a new use during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Americans with disabilities in the workforce disproportionately affected by COVID-19
-
Now Playing: President and CEO of UNICEF USA discusses Refugee Awareness Month
-
Now Playing: Update on the Surfside condo collapse in Florida
-
Now Playing: Baton Rouge officials take unique approach to fighting violent crime
-
Now Playing: ‘Sisters on Track’ stars surprised with education fund
-
Now Playing: Politicization of Gwen Berry’s right to protest?
-
Now Playing: Mayor Daniella Levine Cava gives updates on Surfside apartment collapse
-
Now Playing: Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks on Surfside apartment building collapse
-
Now Playing: What’s next in the search and rescue efforts after deadly condo collapse
-
Now Playing: ABC News Update: President Biden to visit site of building collapse
-
Now Playing: Hundreds attend vigil for condo collapse victims as rescue efforts continue
-
Now Playing: Drone footage shows possible great white shark near beach where man was attacked
-
Now Playing: Texas man shoots ex-wife 4 times on day of child custody hearing
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Death toll rises to 11; 150 missing in Surfside collapse