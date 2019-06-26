-
Now Playing: Officials warn of 'zombie snake' that plays dead
-
Now Playing: Huge snake removed from garage roof
-
Now Playing: Home security camera catches snake slithering across lens
-
Now Playing: American tourists vanish at sea while jet skiing in Barbados
-
Now Playing: Scuba diver lost at sea for 7 hours rescued
-
Now Playing: 'Revenge suicide' is why CT mom vanished: Lawyer
-
Now Playing: 2-year-old mimics dad's shouting while watching NBA game
-
Now Playing: Will Robert Mueller's testimony change Americans' outlook on his report?
-
Now Playing: Humanitarian crisis at the border continuing to escalate
-
Now Playing: San Francisco becomes first major US city to ban sale of e-cigarettes
-
Now Playing: Illinois deputy gunned down responding to a call
-
Now Playing: Brother and sister recall their family's second bank heist
-
Now Playing: Texas woman on scouting second bank for robbery
-
Now Playing: Chilling ransom call released in teen girl's 1974 disappearance
-
Now Playing: White House reacts to Mueller's impending testimony
-
Now Playing: 2020 Dems prep for 1st debate
-
Now Playing: Little girl 'pulled over' by her police officer dad
-
Now Playing: Police bodycam video shows incredible newborn rescue
-
Now Playing: Newborn baby found in plastic bag in the woods
-
Now Playing: GPS fail lands dozens of drivers stuck in mud