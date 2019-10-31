Transcript for House passes resolution on impeachment proceeding

All right we begin with a big big day in Washington and on the house going public voting and passing. A resolution that lays out the processing guidelines for the potential impeachment of presidents from and our anchor of the briefing room. DeVon to wires in DC with the latest. Devin you made it clear earlier when you were doing the covers that this is not a vote on impeachment this is just this was just devote all and that the guidelines. Human. That's right to really this was just a vote on a resolution to set the rules for where this process will go from here but it's significant nonetheless this is the first time. That the House of Representatives this congress has gone on the record on impeachment of president trump and today. They overwhelmingly voted along party lines to approve new rules here they are. The rules basically lay out the process. Taking it public as you said going from here the intelligence committee will hold some public hearings in the next. A couple of months they will basically gather evidence and then send that over to the Judiciary Committee. The Judiciary Committee will then decide. How they should draft articles of impeachment whether they should draft articles of impeachment. It in this process the resolution today lays out for Republicans what their rights are in this process they can call witnesses. But the catch there is that Democrats will have a say on who do Republicans can call forward the president's team. Is going to be allowed to get involved in this process as well although at a later stage when tickets that he Judiciary Committee so a big moment for impeachment the first time. We have seen a vote in remember this is only the fourth time in American history that an impeachment and investigation has ever been opened I sew a momentous day. Up on Capitol Hill you see the vote tally there was 232 to 196 to Democrats. Did break ranks and joined Republicans although Republicans stand united let's go up to our deputy political director Mary Alice parks and she was up on Capitol Hill. I am following the vote all morning and reaction Mary Alice. What's the sense of things out there just after this has now passed how quickly will this process move forward. Speaker. Hello OC is definitely glad to have this vote behind her. She was hoping all along that it would not be such a partisan vote that should be able to win over some Republicans that was just not the case. In fact we saw two Democrats break ranks and vote with Republicans vote against the idea this impeachment inquiry going slower. One of those Democrats a freshman. From trumpet district you could say as Republican district that he had just turned blue. In New Jersey he argued that he was worried impeachment was just too divisive. Nonetheless. In what it is just a remarkable. Amount of time about a month. Speaker Pelosi have been able to win over all those other Democrats who have been making very similar arguments. I was struck by the fact that she just had so much of her caucus together she's been able to move this process very quickly so far. The big picture today is a reminder that congress is governed by the rules that it sets for itself congress today saying that it is now laying out its rules. For taking on impeachment going forward. I simply remarkable to see the speed at which Democrats have moved here on a politically divisive issue Mary Alice public. Support for this process has been on the rise it's been steady majority of Americans support the investigation. Rate we know right now on and as you know as this vote was taking place they were continuing depositions. Just in a different part of Capitol Hill so it's actually still happening. Right now and we're getting a clearer picture about the president's phone call with Ukraine which was at the center of all of us. Hey it is remarkable that we've now had to current White House officials willing to come up here and testify. That officially was willing to testify today might not be a White House official for much longer the White House confirmed that he is stepping down from his post. Basically ignoring the White House is demands that he wait for a port you can tell him to testify. Again we're seeing a number of those national security officials saying that they want to respect. The wishes of congress they want to come testify and tell their story and these are witnesses who are really. Backing up their initial claims in that whistle blower complaint. They are firsthand witnesses who have knowledge of a lot of the back and forth and are saying that they have firsthand knowledge. They in fact the White House was conditioning any of its support Ukraine. In last the Ukrainian president was willing to publicly talk about investigating the Biden. Yeah remarkable. Move on the part of president trump in that transcript they release oh speed imprisoned trump over the White House he has a clear scheduled today no activities in the public ire Jordan thousands are White House reporter she's there. Jordan are you getting any sense of reaction from the president today at. On the vote that just took place and are you still expecting Republicans to rally around him over there this afternoon. Devin we do expect Republican and some Republicans at least to come here to the White House to meet with the president no word. Yet on whether the press will be allowed in on that but we house. Ari heard from the president moments after that vote was place this morning he took to Twitter as he so often does with his reactions to say this is the greatest which times. In American history we've also heard from Press Secretary Stephanie Gresham. Basically saying that this changes nothing that all it does is in trying that. Democrats have already denied the president the due process. That this White House feels he's entitled. They continue to argue that the process is not fair and he's not giving the president any protections. Of course that could be argued with but that's the case they're making DeVon but beyond this. This process he says this argument that the president's been denied due process we heard from the president directly that he wants to hear from Republicans. On Capitol Hill more directly going out. At how about the substance and defending him. On what the president still insist was a perfect phone call with the Ukrainian president DeVon the president has nothing. He did was wrong and he wants you Republicans aggressively making that case so far they've been reluctant to argue on anything. Other than the process. Yet focused on just simply calling this unfair so many Republicans. I'm comfortable talking. About what actually happened here the president being accused of abusing his power. Eight in in office Mary Alice parks you have been talking to a number Republicans on Capitol Hill. I'm that is one thing they don't want to talk about but there's there are some signs that some Republicans. I'm in the senate at least might want to see this vetted. If it ever gets to a trial. The White House might hope that this is gonna go away quickly in the senate but we don't have indications that that's the case. So far instead we've seen a senate Republicans. Insists this will go follower to a full trial. If in fact the house does vote on articles of impeachment it's important remember again that that's not what happened today today was just a vote on the process. But in the event that the house does vote on articles of impeachment. You're exactly right Republicans in the senate are saying they want to see this done early so far that could change as we know things change quickly up here. But Jordan is exactly right the Republicans on the house and the senate have wanted to make this a process arguments. Big one to say that the process was unfair and this'll put pressure on them to talk about the substance. And Jordan Phelps. The White House had sought to stonewalled this process. It now appears to be entering a new phase we are looking forward to public hearings. In the coming weeks more witnesses. To come forward to more questioning in public the public can be paying close attention to all of that is there any indication. That the White House will have better success at blocking some of this testimony that that Democrats we'll seek. DeVon White House's public strategy remains unchanged it's one of total non cooperation. But Dennehy as we've been observing there are major cracks. In that policy that the White House has tried to sat out. So on a rhetorical level they might say. They're not cooperating but in a real sense this strategy just isn't working we've seen multiple diplomats with in the administration. And even a couple of White House officials go to the hill to testify under subpoena. DeVon they are not abiding by this White House strategy of not cooperation. And they certainly are not and by our count at least ten witnesses so far. In the administration have appeared for depositions on Capitol Hill White House reporter turned Phelps thank you deputy political director Mary Alice parks. Make making the rounds that there are capital hello today as well thank you adjuster to wrap up here. In Washington the first formal vote on the impeachment inquiry into president trump took place. I just a few minutes ago the House of Representatives approving a resolution laying out the path forward. And Kimberly Brooks this will not set the stage for public hearings after about a month. A private hearings will begin to see the evidence laid out as Democrats gather it. Of alleged misconduct by president trumping conducting foreign policy with respect to Ukraine camp. Yet Devin we appreciate those updates on everything is fast moving and of course people can watch the briefing room later today because you're gonna bring it down there as well so interment will look out for that at 3:30 PM thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.