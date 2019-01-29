Transcript for 5 Houston officers injured in ambush-style attack; 2 suspects dead

Also following a developing story from Houston where four undercover police officers. Have been shot during a drug investigation authorities say two of the officers were critically wounded when. While trying to serve a warrant they say two suspects opened fire asked police burst into the building. Those two suspects were killed the head of the city's police union says something must be done to stop the violence against police. We are sick and tired of having targets on our back. We are sick and tired of having dirt bags trying to take our lives when all we're trying to do is protect this community and protect our families and health. Is enough. And if you're the ones that are out there spread the rhetoric that police jobs are the enemy would just now we've all got your number now we're going to be keeping track all the all. The two critically wounded officers were shot in the neck.

