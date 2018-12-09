Transcript for Hurricane Florence expected to bring life-threatening storm surges to the Southeast

Carolina's entire outer banks area popular vacation spot is also under a mandatory evacuation order right now due Benitez. Is there and that area and she is are people there heating these evacuations orders or are they trying to ride this out. Yet and you know what we've been looking at this we've been going around and worst thing very very few people here it's not like September is a light month for terrorism by the way they're talking about more than forty million dollars every September Justin terrorism here so people have been leaving of we've actually been seeing some people from these islands in these areas. That could only be accessed by boat. They've actually been coming over here and now they're trying to decide whether they're gonna leave as well okay I want to show you know what's going on here and and. And why these people are leaving so early because when you look at this. Just look. The sun is shining it's really a beautiful day here. Just a little windy so people really are listening to these warnings are thing you know what we know that this actually floods pretty quickly. And we are getting out of here tickle behind me here these of these houses those famous houses that are always rented out here people live there of course and you could just see if we zoom engine. We can just see that all of these houses so many of them are already boarded up so people are taking this. Very very seriously you know what I spoke to a woman yesterday with that. Guess what this is the cost of living in paradise nine. Yet you I wonder if the fact that it's enters this nation is that adding an extra concern that there are people there aren't used in the. A 100% and a lot of the people I have actually been leaving a from our hotel we have very few people in that hotel right now. And they're constantly giving us information. Constantly telling us to go ahead and get out because they're worried about what could happen. If we get that at a tremendous storm surge that could really prove to be devastating. You know there's only two bridges by the way on the way out here there's only two bridges and you're talking about a lot of land here so what they're worried about his. They want people to get out. Before this storm starts sitting. Because if that water gets onto the bridges you're talking about a very dangerous situation there. Those bridges are closing off at around 7 PM anybody can get out it's not like people are going to be trapped on this island they can leave at any time. But at 7 PM nobody can come back him. About it Aaron well good advice GO good for people to know the timing on all of that and glad to hear that most people at least. Seem to be heeding those warnings in getting out you beneath as there in the Outer Banks of North Carolina GO thank you and stay safe while you're out there.

