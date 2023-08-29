Hurricane Idalia expected to become a Category 3 storm

The Director of the National Hurricane Center walks us through the impact Hurricane Idalia could have on the Gulf Coast and in central and North Florida.

August 29, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live