Transcript for Hurricane Zeta tears through the South as its remnants now move North

For more on where is Ada is heading now chief meteorologist ginger zee is in Biloxi Mississippi ginger we know that you are right near the Iowa last night so glad to see you save. What's the latest on the forecast for the storm. Yeah is pretty incredible that this thing is still skyrocketing northeast but let me share with you first time in Biloxi right near Gulfport big trees down all about people are trying to avoid that at they're just getting out looking at some of the damage. Let's look at business people taken off of this group that's 101 mile per hour wind gusts. Can deal and now. Parts of North Carolina. Seeing gusts of over eighty miles per hour you heard route more than I nearly two million people are without power that includes parts of Georgia but look with a storm as Ari made its way into western North Carolina chat knew the feeling that rain. And the winds will gust all the way into Virginia that's where we find tropical storm force winds. And the extension of that tales still touching the Florida Panhandle is impacting a lot of folks there are flood alerts from Oklahoma all the way to Maryland and Delaware. And also some winter weather advisory is in New England so how does homework well let me timing out for you you'll see the wind gusts up to trip start to drop off for the next couple hours in Atlanta but check out. Washington to Richmond there you can see them starting to peak. A later this afternoon and if you are flying or give plans to get out the late evening is going to be tough in the northeast southern new Jersey City gets and a heavy rain. And then watch list and it is going to mix with enough cold air that by Friday morning we did have a pre Halloween snow. Just north of New York City including western Connecticut and parts of Massachusetts and all the way up into the Berkshire's the greens the white tell the mountains up there. Incredible Lou and we we're talking around and you and I talked over the past few weeks about the historic nature this hurricane season in general. And I sung so your trees slept last night a few mentions of the fact that hurricane season's not over yet so. What is done no horizon there and when can these areas expecting. Storms to die down. Yes so a hurricane season lasts for another month that goes through November 30 but we've seen action in busy years like 2005 all the way through the end of December and early January C can't use that as a hard and fast rule. Especially near like this and look at the map. Eleven land falling storm something they've only done twice before in recorded history that shows you the location of each of their land falls. Obviously very clustered at Louisiana but he sodomy and Texas he had in the Florida Panhandle with Sally Louisiana. Five that's a record five land falling storms this season alone. And here's the bad news we do have another area of thunderstorms in the Caribbean that is trying to make itself into eight it's got a 60% chance of doing so it looks pretty strong actually. Does not look like it has an immediate US threat. Eight that name has never been used in recorded history so we may tie in the number of storms that had that we had back in 2005. And how they first came to data of all time by the time next week rolls her. Incredible do the kind of records we do not want to set ginger zee in Biloxi Mississippi thanks for that injured.

