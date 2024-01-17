Illinois teenager tased after being confused for suspect

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Sonya Pruitt, founder of The Black Police Experience, about her reaction to the newly-released video of an autistic teenager being tased by officers.

January 17, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live