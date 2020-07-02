Transcript for Indiana state employee retires at age 102

As got righted. Flick. I was taken up satellites now. Baugh Ballmer has been a land surveyor for Indiana's department of natural resource for decades I guess the last forty years Manning he's got a passion for the job do you love dating next. Even though it's changed over the years we have system made their firm mind. My engine tape measures LaMont non Q decided to retire a month ago I had to retire but. You gotta quit sometime for it's the age of 100 in two. I worked until I thought may make and justify. The positions. When you get to that blue. That point if they'd better quit. Only quitting because he says his body was telling and two. And thank my now I may get news soon Kolb he's earned the title Indiana's oldest employee items today in Everett counted but two and and now. Working about forty years past when most people retire it guy remember Rodman. Re dominant impression and I had a war but as of February 6 he won't have to work that doesn't mean he doesn't plan to. As always something to do on normal while on June 1. Today. Made him some he says. My head back to southern Indiana farm you know you've things one then there or back to the islands where it was when he served in World War II at the film with the flame war one of his many hobbies the most dramatic moment. Upon reporting. Now he's wrapping up his final job here in Clinton Indiana. Miss. New bad. On February. Date with more meaning than you might. That is a day. Miller a day that I incumbent come on my mind those who are the sixth. As well I got Magid. 1940s. And it's why have to wait years ago one or her. What their main thing so today's the perfect today. All that was thing. Meant for all started. Pipe down man who now acts weird factory and as in my last job. There's. Never stopped me you know are all your hand and Clinton Indiana attributes WHAS eleven news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.