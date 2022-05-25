Former Jan. 6 committee staffer says he left the Republican Party

Former Jan. 6 committee staffer and former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman explains why he says he left the Republican Party after the insurrection at the Capitol.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live