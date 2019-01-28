Transcript for Joshua Tree National Park reopens after government shutdown

I'm Jake Ingrassia in Joshua Tree where employees and Rangers are back on the job for the first time since the government was shut down take a look at this long line of cars of visitors waiting to get into the park. Actually paying an admission fee for the first time since the government was shut down and what's interesting is as employees and readers are welcoming these visitors into the park. The visitors are actually welcoming employees back to work for the first time. In a while now another thing we notice from me first arrives here this morning these bathrooms were still close they've been close throughout the shut down. Due to health and safety concerns and nobody here to maintain them. He's got his now later in the day have been reopened they are clean as could be. And that's all thanks to the park being fully staffed and now I'm joined by guests of the park here what's your name my name's Jane Whitney Jenny thanks for being with us years to tell me why you think it's so important. But this park is fully staffed and fully reopen once again. I really feel like these parks are part of our Nat and our national treasures the people who staff them who work here. Keep them safe clean for visitors for the wildlife that's here. Anaheim's just so glad that it's open again. Not having bathrooms to use with an open park is kind of a recipe for disaster so and I am very thankful of me but he's back to work in getting paid. Officials estimate that they lost about 20000. Dollars for each day that they weren't collecting his mission he's. And we heard stories of volunteers actually coming into the park from here in the high desert community. Collecting that letter cleaning the bathrooms even buying toilet paper out of their own pockets. And now as the government is only temporarily re opened. Through February 15. Those volunteers say that at the time comes we're they need to step up again they're happy to do sell. In Joshua Tree for ABC news live and Jake Ingrassia.

