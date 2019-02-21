Transcript for Judge sets $100,000 bond for Jussie Smollett

This afternoon actor Jesse smile it facing a judge it is the only bond hearing after he was charged. With filing a false police report smalley claimed he was targeted and attacked by two people who shouted. Racist and homophobic slurs. Beats him. Then threw a noose around his neck Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson says symbolic first try to gain attention by sending a fake letter to him so. First. No let attempted to gain attention by sending a false letters. That relied on racial and homophobic and political language. When that didn't were. Let paid 3500. Dollars. The stage this attack the empire starred detailed the alleged attack in an interview with ABC news he said. This matter country. I shouldn't right place. The police department dedicated several officers to investigate the possible hate crime. But surveillance video like this of two men initially considered potential suspects buying items allegedly used in the attack. Broke the case open the spies we can tell those scratches and bruising that you saw his face was most likely self inflicted. Small it's legal team defending the actors saying like any other citizen mr. smile let enjoys the presumption of innocence. Absolute justice. Would be an apology. To the city that he smeared. Emitting would he do it in a statement 20th Century Fox say they understand the seriousness of the matter in are considering their options. Now the TV star faces possible prison time today bill with added a 100000 dollars in small it was forced to turn his passport. Zachary teach. ABC news New York.

