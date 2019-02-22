-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett insists he did not orchestrate attack
-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett 'now officially classified as a suspect' in alleged attack: Police
-
Now Playing: Jussie Smollett's character removed from 'Empire'
-
Now Playing: Delta debuts planes with wider seats
-
Now Playing: Man skis while holding onto rope attached to horse and buggy
-
Now Playing: Manny Machado introduced as newest San Diego Padre
-
Now Playing: Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged with solicitation of prostitution: Police
-
Now Playing: Windshield impaled by falling wood from train platform
-
Now Playing: Car speeds down sidewalk, plows into light pole
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 22, 2019
-
Now Playing: Car speeds down sidewalk, plows into light pole
-
Now Playing: Avalanche that buried skier caught on camera
-
Now Playing: Ex-Uber driver tries to blame app for deadly rampage
-
Now Playing: Nike investigates Duke star's broken shoe
-
Now Playing: Texas student arrested for bringing blade, 'hit list' to middle school
-
Now Playing: New details in Coast Guard officer's alleged terror plot
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
-
Now Playing: Rare snow falls in California ahead of Oscars
-
Now Playing: Driver avoids tragedy as plank from subway platform spears windshield
-
Now Playing: Uber driver shooting spree survivors, victims' loved ones remember tragic day