Jussie Smollett's character removed from 'Empire'

More
The show's producers announced that Smollett's character would be cut from the show's last two episodes after the actor was charged with a felony.
3:17 | 02/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jussie Smollett's character removed from 'Empire'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61241568,"title":"Jussie Smollett's character removed from 'Empire'","duration":"3:17","description":"The show's producers announced that Smollett's character would be cut from the show's last two episodes after the actor was charged with a felony. ","url":"/US/video/jussie-smolletts-character-removed-empire-61241568","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.