Landmark Supreme Court case weighs gender-affirming care for trans kids

Sarah Kate Ellis, President of GLAAD, discussed the landmark Supreme Court case that weighs gender-affirming care for trans kids.

December 4, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live