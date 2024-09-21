Leaking ‘zombie’ wells haunt Trinity Bay, Texas

Investigative reporter Kevin Ozebek joins ABC News Live to expose the danger of abandoned wells left to corrode, rust and even leak.

September 21, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live