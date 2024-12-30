What will the legacy of Jimmy Carter be?

ABC News contributor and opinions editor at large at the Washington Post, Michael Duffy joined ABC News Live to discuss the life and legacy of former President Jimmy Carter.

December 30, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live