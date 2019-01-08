Transcript for Longest serving female trooper of Florida Highway Patrol signs off

I worked pretty. This will be my final 1042. I want to. They Florida Highway Patrol. For over 46 years of service. This residents of minutes each morning. Residents of the state of Florida. I also hope that I have. Encouraged other women throughout my years. That may have been of law enforcement. And those that are thinking about entering law enforcement. I want to thank all the friends I have made throughout the years. Anyone that I had train I hope that I was influenced them. And I want to thank my family. Or. Stand by my side for all news. Or money or we're. Kirk arbor art. Very very figures that there is there. Or how well a resident. Are you a quick creek it was her. Pop group your camera. But what would be. Very. Personal over. Toward look this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.