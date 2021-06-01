Transcript for Louisville Metro Police Department announces new chief

I'm truly honored. To be selected for this important position at this critical time. As someone who has dedicated. Years. Of their soul. To policing. I understand. That there is much healing to do. Across the country. And here in Lou a vote and Alan PD. Had the opportunity to get this right. And to create a model for other cities to follow. And I believe that when Alan PD. Identifies the path in which they can be responsive. To their communities. In a manner. That is consistent with what the public should expect. And shows. The ability to hold their officers accountable. Then we will hit that success. I believe to the my time. With the Atlanta police department 25 years. Three and a half years at them as chief. Positions me uniquely understands. The needs. Of some of the communities who are feel most removed. From Alan PD. In Atlanta. I had the pleasure of serving in the home. Of the civil rights movement it is a part of it is Atlanta it identifies Atlanta it's a part of its culture. The police department is majority black the city is majority black I worked for only black mayors and black police tease. And what happened over time. As a career cop there is that the environment. Fostered in me and understanding. Of the ties between. Institutional racism. And police. Because I took I would I just compelled to understand the history. The history of the city and wants I understood the history of the city. I could see of the nexus. And so. Policing. And raced to me is not near training blocks of instruction. Or a work rule and a disciplinarian and Manuel. Instead it's that history. That tells us and shows a stay in and day out of these challenges remain for individuals of collar. And that for a police department to be successful. We must take that history into account in all portions. Of our operations.

