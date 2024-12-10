What we know about Luigi Mangione, man charged in CEO's murder

Mangione is a May 2020 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, according to a school spokesperson. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering from the Ivy League institution.

December 10, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live