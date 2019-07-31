Transcript for Lyft driver killed on 52nd wedding anniversary

In Arizona manhunt is underway for one or more suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a ride share driver in Phoenix. Here's ABC's cleaves and bell. Police detectives have a mystery to Phoenix who murdered a 71 year old great grandfather his family says didn't have a single enemy. He was the most likable kind. Generous man you'd ever want to know. Herald tread well was driving for lift around 12:30 AM Sunday he told his wife he just dropped a customer in a rough part of town minutes later police say someone fired a single shot into his car. It definitely is a mystery we don't believe. That he was a target we don't have vehicle description and we don't have any suspect information. Tread well died on his 52 wedding anniversary he'd phoned his wife just seven minutes before police got the first 911 call. He called to say happy anniversary and we told each other we loved each other that's a gift from god I truly believe PM able need to talk to him one more time. So far investigators say there are no suspects. I just want justice done I want that whoever did this to pay. But what they did to me in life and lay I'm an it says so senseless. Tried wells widow is now asking anyone who may have seen something or who knows something. To come forward. Clayton sand LA BC news Denver.

