Transcript for Man charged for stealing rare lemur from zoo

And next few details on the suspected kidnappers the victim was a Lieber from the San Francisco zoo and the disappearance of Matt he's fed up how widespread reliever hunt last October prosecutors now say that the suspect. Who has run distinct don't have to. We're seeing walking the lemur on the leaves a final voice cracked decades after reporting a lever citing a. Ingraham and the suspect could face a year behind bars if convicted. And finally you've heard about the elephant in the room how about the elephant in the kitchen detect without a hungry elevate going head first into a home in Thailand. After busting through the kitchen wall is starting to eating the famous food it stole a bag of rice before rolling back into the woods with a full belly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.