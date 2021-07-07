Man killed in car crash involving Minneapolis police

Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd, said her uncle was killed in the crash after police collided with his car while chasing a stolen vehicle.
1:43 | 07/07/21

Man killed in car crash involving Minneapolis police

