Transcript for Man sues Popeyes over popular chicken sandwich

A Tennessee man. Who loves that chicken from pop by so much that he is suing over it sold out chicken sandwich get this credit bar. Says he went to several published locations and none of them had the chicken sandwich when he was so desperate to try adding. Answered a Craigslist ad from somebody claiming my personal pot pies with access to examine his eight Y kitsch pop eyes. Now back or bar still did not get a water. He is suing pop eyes for 5000 bucks for false advertising and deceptive business practices a lot of time there the time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.