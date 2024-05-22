Marilyn Mosby, former Baltimore top prosecutor, seeks pardon

ABC News’ Janai Norman speaks to former Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and lawyer Angela T. Rye about Mosby’s convictions on perjury and mortgage fraud, and her upcoming sentencing.

May 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live