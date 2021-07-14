Transcript for Meet the transgender Miss USA contestant set to make pageant history

She made history last month as the first transgender woman. To be crowned miss Nevada and that will become the first openly transgender woman to compete. In the miss USA pageant. Cattle Luna Henry kiss says the crown isn't just her win it's a win for the entire LG BTQ. Community. And she is here with us now the beautiful TrailBlazer. Catalan and good to see it'll. Good to see you thank you for having me. It's our pleasure all right take me back to the moment when you were crowned miss Nevada first thing that went through your mind. I and warns shocked because. I. Can I wanted to win also how it's the girls and other listeners who really got us throughout and you never know how. I'm does very a fine shock I am honored and rich. It's about time and I thought or it's I'm very thankful. Well you're Nguyen has not just made history cattle and a but you have now paved the way for others so be honest with me. How do you hand dole the nerves the pressure I mean I know it has not been easy for you being the first transgender woman to win especially in a competition. Held to such high standards. I mean she really needs to embrace and south and higher purpose for me massacres has always binge records institution. And I thought I really sticks it and focus on Rangel is and I think then I am passionate advocates of the armed. It's not be OK sometimes it's you my platform has repeatedly want to talk about reliability. And how it's okay and it. Perfectly humans could not be okay and often times people use are vulnerable moment CC must when in reality is what makes this powerful. Amen to that what you give us. You get a sense of of of the challenges kind of the behind the scenes stuff that we don't ever get to see it like the interviews the questions the whole vetting process. While there's fear closed door interviews and rejects the evening counters and sends suits. And onstage she went name it's been difficult specially because we're in that social media world right now where I am. Getting on the back crass and people are petitioning matched disqualified because of ours men's suits. And how obese and I was given a different one back in reality I'm our sponsors skinny that occurs when it's given us a chance all right it seems from Sudan and so I'm not sure that he is coming from batch. I worked hard to be in this position and I kept rates represented resting it. You know EU are so confident you talk about it's okay dad says show you're struggles and be transparent about that. So what do you stated trans used to see you shine yet they are struggling with their confidence right now. I don't same Israeli and razors solves your born unique and different form reads and and I've used that elevated really embraced and. Showcase that's the world I think it's what makes you beautiful and I think diversity is living what makes us. Are going unique individuals are really embraced. Well I'll tell you what's powerful and unique is that beautiful dress that you actually designed your rainbow down we are looking at it bearish you're crowned and that we'll see inspiration. Behind the obvious of course the rainbow colors how did you learn design and did you have a mentor and how did that come together. So I have a background in fashion design actually started my company however McChrystal action because during my cousins or any I couldn't finds me. It my body and I didn't have the money to be able to afford chances should I started making an eye on eyewitness well passengers and bats and not. But I and specifically. I was actually working on hand written my directors selling it the last few says sincerely Jay out of the composition and so the last minute decision and writings about. Well by Al means still free descends. Any your ex addresses to me and Diane because we definitely love to bump it up but not stuck. There are right you are you're ready although I don't know who alleges it is Yale in a dress like that you're getting Kim. USA title in November so what do you looking forward to the most and how are you getting prepared. I am just looking corpse and memories is a new changes its crystal's story. I opinion on Arab and as heroes and I'm looking forward to the new changes and by mourners observed red and I was trying to just really preparing myself masterly and for all the events of Scott I'm going on and funny costumes. And doing how to my friends here on Staten aren't as competition. Well you already do just buy and she. No worries I within your platform and and the trailblazing that you have done miss a Nevada cattle and Enrique is thank you so much for your time will be watching you. Spain keeping you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.