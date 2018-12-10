Transcript for Mexico Beach, FL, considered 'ground zero' of Hurricane Michael damage

That town was nearly wiped out the FEMA director's calling it the ground zero of this storm. And that's actually where our meteorologist ginger zee was when the storm hit ginger now joins us from Santa Rosa Florida with an update ginger. Diane I'm standing here on a chilly Santa Rosa beach in Florida a gorgeous beach as much of the Florida Panhandle always is. The water of the Gulf of Mexico so serene as it normally is but was sold violent. Just 2436. Hours ago. Of course we made though the storm and we rode the storm out in Mexico beach that is where the brunt of the damage is and then we've seen all of the aerials and those pictures but we were inside. Not concrete at cement Condo building and that kept us safe clear up a couple of levels for the storm surge which I asked it was about fifteen feet. I'm really ripped apart the town it shredded everything. And that's why there are stealth for search and rescue operations going on. I'm when we emerged we Wear hiking out that was really be lay out a local guy had been clearing with a bulldozer. Adam and they were just starting to see some of the officials making their way and so I feel like there's going to be a lot that we learn about what happened there and about the people that. Remained there. And we met a couple dozen people along the way and a few that gave me numbers that they weren't desperate. To get in touch with their loved ones now they able to once I got service make those phone calls but once they got out of their crew picked us up. And at the checkpoint where it started to get a little less destructive. And as linked we drove those amazing to see an air force base. Ripped apart and in Panama City and terrible shambles and and that was really what went behind to a hotel in Panama City. We were never about an hour and then there is an emergency evacuation since so much going on sale in these areas with Cynthia how you can hear a helicopter above me. I've become are gonna have to learn a lot about the damage all along the coastline. I think one other great point and that leave you here is that it still is gorgeous I mean it's stunning to see that. Distinct line where the hurricane eye wall made landfall and how pristine it is still here in Santa Rosa I know that after strongly that's the area. Can be misunderstand it misunderstood by other people thinking that the entire thing is gone. And the whole panhandles knock on the no tourism is a huge deal here and it really helps believe. All of the folks and so just making sure the people now. It's not everywhere is condemning them but they absolutely need your help and your support going forward from Mexico beach Apalachicola and certainly in Panama City. Diane.

