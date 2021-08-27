Milk crate challenge latest to go viral

More
The milk crate challenge has garnered millions of views on social media.
0:40 | 08/27/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Milk crate challenge latest to go viral
I. Yeah. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:40","description":"The milk crate challenge has garnered millions of views on social media. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79681957","title":"Milk crate challenge latest to go viral","url":"/US/video/milk-crate-challenge-latest-viral-79681957"}