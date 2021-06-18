24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Missouri prosecutors argue for Kevin Strickland’s exoneration under new law

ABC News&rsquo; Linsey Davis speaks with Tricia Rojo Bushnell, executive director of The Midwest Innocence Project, on the fight to overturn the murder conviction of Kevin Strickland.

