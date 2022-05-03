How one mobile clinic is providing reproductive health care in the Mississippi Delta

ABC News’ Elwyn Lopez reports on Plan A, a mobile health clinic providing much needed free health care services to the Mississippi Delta, one of the poorest regions of the country.

