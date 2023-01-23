Monterey Park resident: 'I'm not going to live in fear'

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth spoke with Elizabeth Yang, a resident of Monterey Park, California, who regularly attends the Star Ballroom Dance Studio where 11 people were killed.

January 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live