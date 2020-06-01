Transcript for 9-month-old infant beaten to death in Chicago

We see the nine month old baby identified as high swaying Juarez was under responsible and EMS arrived Saturday night to this apartment building. At sixtieth and sacramental in the Chicago lawn neighborhood. Mona Lisa Castaneda lives in the building. I'm very sent to Dave because I used lest his baby and destiny. Yes I'm taking the baby all the boy was taken to holy cross hospital where he was pronounced. Police say hospital staff told them yet signs extensive trauma to his body cops were here and you're asking us questions. And alone there were asking us if we saw something her something. But we did in two Dave the Cook County medical examiner ruled his death a homicide. An autopsy revealing that he died and went head trauma and child abuse I noticed that this is like release chopped clams which come and crying. And Castaneda says the boy was born premature and had recently come home from the hospital she's is the person responsible needs to be held accountable. She put it this cross today in memory of the baby boy I. Felt like to do need peace. And as well put him in the hospital flowers were living I ink. Whoever did this he has to pay her you know for the babies and old city of Mosul. And shall.

