MSU suspends payments to Nassar victims amid fraud allegations

The firm that manages the Healing Assistance Fund notified MSU earlier this week of potentially fraudulent claims, according to ABC Detroit affiliate WXYZ-TV.
You can say university has stopped all payments from a fund that's being used to pay victims of former doctor Larry Nasser. The 500 million dollar fund was set up in May hundreds of women who claim Nasser abuse them more receiving payments. But those have now been stopped until possible fraudulent claims can be investigated. They halting payments comes as Michigan State announce it is suing its insurance carriers over coverage of sexual assault claims.

