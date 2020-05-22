Bronx residents, who are primarily black and Latino, are more likely to be uninsured, have underlying health issues and work on the frontlines. COVID-19 has magnified these longstanding issues.

How the coronavirus pandemic is impacting black Americans

Of the novel coronavirus cases in the U.S. in which person’s race was identified, 30% of those people were black or African American, that’s despite being only about 13% of the U.S. population.