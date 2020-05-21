Transcript for Navajo Nation has highest COVID-19 infection rate in the US

What are not AutoNation located in parts of Arizona Utah and New Mexico. Has been one of the hardest hit areas of cove in nineteen and now. Has the highest infection rate in the United States joining us now to talk more about this impact is not a who nation president. Jonathan as mr. nest thank you so much for being with us today and we just said the Navajo Nation leads the country unfortunately in per capita infection rates. What are you doing to protect your community from further spreading this virus. We're all working together here on the noble nation to you know bring back curb down here on the nomination. We have actually eat or paraded some really tough spread our policy by eight. Shelter in place order it's dead on border as well as Kirk used every gay prom. 8 PM to 5 AM and this this week and Amy are gonna have this sad meant. If you seven hour lockdown here on the now Maloney should and we're doing that because you know the federal government just recently. Alan dated binds to the tribes throughout the country. And you know it's been seven or eight weeks ago since the monies came in to. To aid everyone throughout the United States but tribal communities have been waiting. And so because the that we have to utilize our own sovereign ability help stop the spread of Corbett well. Oh bit. Here on the Navajo Nation as you all were mentioning in the earlier segment multi generations. Of badly members live under one route. Here and look at today it's no different we have a lot of folks living here in the most rural part. Up and Abalone and we just haven't got stationed here. And we only have eleven supermarkets. All throughout the number one acute where our Navajo people get they're food and supplies. And does that give you an update gave each. 27162. People. Have been tested here on the Navajo Nation. Board 1200 and Pitt beat three have the virus. We are now track in recovery rate 1026. Have recovered we have 146. Yet. But as you look to the future I'd love to hear from you what gives you hope for your community going forward. Well thank you for that question namely the folks behind me they're the ones that are inspiring me giving me hope that the leader. On the now Maloney should because we're all in this together there are out there. Getting the word out to are now both citizens the best place to be in the safest place to be right now. Is Al home you have stories. Al-Jazeera and I'm on Easter but throughout the country. People in local rural communities coming together to help each other out. Let me just say here on the Navajo Nation we've been some hard times in our history at Navajo people. And Amy we will get through this pandemic here on the Navajo Nation. By working together and I urge all the states around us let's just slow the opening of businesses please vessels not open businesses. Throughout the region you see spikes happening in Texas and other states. But we all all in this together what happens here on the now audacious affects everyone around us and vice Versa. So everyone does stand a com and listening to help here. Providers those professionals and those sign this. Please head here to bear recommendations. And we will get through this together they can so much in. Well thank you for your incredible leadership in your inspiring words Navajo Nation president Jonathan nest thank you for being with us today. They Kim god let's thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.