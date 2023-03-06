Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio

ABC News’ Alex Presha reports from Springfield, Ohio, after a Norfolk Southern train derailed there. It marks the second time one of the freight carrier’s trains has derailed in the state in a month.

March 6, 2023

