Transcript for NY bans non-medical exemptions to vaccines

Lawmakers in Albany calling New York City beat at the center for the worst measles outbreak this country has seen in several decades to you she does here in Williamsburg. Will remain closed this morning they were close this city Health Department yesterday until they can prove that all Stephenson staff here have had the proper vaccinations. New York City has seen about 588. Cases of measles in recent months. About 75% of those here in Williamsburg back in April the city issued an emergency order. Requiring documentation that everyone attending these schools had proper vaccinations for measles mumps and rubella. They are still the city Health Department is still not satisfied that those requirements have been met these schools remain closed. Until they can determine that all students are immunized yesterday the governor signed that law that would ban religious exemptions as a reason. For not vaccinated in calling this the epicenter of measles outbreaks has sparked protests and Albany. From orthodox religious groups who say getting rid of the religious exemption violates the most basic principles of the United States. I'm grateful that we're passing this legislation. It's taken long enough. But we have to make sure that measles does not claim a foothold in the United States because it will wreak Havoc this issue. They just exemption deals with some 24000. People in the State of New York it has absolutely nothing didn't. With the problems that we're facing with in New York with a number of people having measles. Sosa a lot of people very upset about all of this this morning however student would have thirty days once enrolling in school to prove they have had proper vaccinations. And this does not have anything to do with this student who has a medical reason for not getting vaccinated that. Is still allowed to we're live in Williamsburg this morning I'm Diana Rocco channel seven Eyewitness News.

