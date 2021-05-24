Transcript for NYC schools will fully reopen in September: Mayor

New York City public schools one million kids will be back in their classroom in September. Falls in person. No remote. Neared of Lazio making the announcement on MSNBC this morning giving parents and teachers notice about what is coming this September. You can't have a full recovery. Without full strength and schools everyone back sitting in those classrooms kids learning again so that's what we're gonna had a systems. This city's one million students 60% of them continue to learn full time remotely. Now the work is in reassuring parents that their students will be say. Dancers in the first we're gonna welcome parents to come into the schools. A starting in June see how much it has been done to keep them safe get re acclimated we're gonna do that throughout the summer. Coming into September. The United Federation of Teachers responding saying that there's no substitute for in person instruction New York City educators want their students physically brought it. But going on to say we still have concerns about the safety of the small number of students with extreme medical challenges. Where that small group of students are remote option may still be necessary. This is the mayor announces more incentives to get New Yorkers vaccinated announcing today that at city site you can qualify. First vacation packages gym memberships Broadway shows even three day passes to the governor's ball. A similar effort in place at state run sites today through Friday with one receiving their first dose getting a chance in the vaccine lottery to win five million dollars. Which is motivating for some. I wanna know quite giddy when a thicket and I hope Glenn normally it's. Fifth and eat at home MySpace spreads. I was gonna get my shot anyway but. Certain tests wind. Money I do I had gas just after this year. Again when it comes to schools the mayor says he is hoping that this CDC will relax its social distancing ruled. Three feet between each student as the summer goes on as his infection rates continue to go down. And the vaccination rates continue to go out nicer with one teacher today he says. It will be hard to return to the classroom after being out after eighteen months she says she is anxious but knows it is time. Live here at the Javits Center this in a Guinness McAllen channel seven Eyewitness News.

