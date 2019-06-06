Transcript for NYPD commissioner apologizes for the 1969 Stonewall raid

I think it would be irresponsible of me as we go through world pride month not to speak of the events. At the Stonewall inn in June of 1969. Well I'm certainly not going to stand up here pretend to be an expert on what happened at Stonewall. I do know what happened should not have happened. The actions taken by the NYPD were wrong. Plain and simple. The actions in the laws were discriminatory and oppressive. And for that I apologize. The LG BTQ community that this would never happen and NYPD 2019.

