Transcript for NYPD officer dies by suicide, 5th since June

Another member of his life. Item by suicide the fifth one since June. He took his life Saturday afternoon on Staten Island the sergeants benevolent association tweeting. Saying that once again terrible news and continuing we ask that everyone pray for his family friends and coworkers smeared blood you issued a statement saying that these tragedies. Cannot continue urging officers in need to ask for help. If you or anyone you know is having trouble coping you're asked to call the suicide prevention hotline that number. Is 180273825. That's 180273. And talk someone is there ready to take your call at any time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.