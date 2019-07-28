NYPD officer dies by suicide, 5th since June

More
The officer took his life on Saturday afternoon on Staten Island.
0:38 | 07/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NYPD officer dies by suicide, 5th since June
Another member of his life. Item by suicide the fifth one since June. He took his life Saturday afternoon on Staten Island the sergeants benevolent association tweeting. Saying that once again terrible news and continuing we ask that everyone pray for his family friends and coworkers smeared blood you issued a statement saying that these tragedies. Cannot continue urging officers in need to ask for help. If you or anyone you know is having trouble coping you're asked to call the suicide prevention hotline that number. Is 180273825. That's 180273. And talk someone is there ready to take your call at any time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"The officer took his life on Saturday afternoon on Staten Island.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64617211","title":"NYPD officer dies by suicide, 5th since June","url":"/US/video/nypd-officer-dies-suicide-5th-june-64617211"}