Transcript for Offering hope to those in foster care

This month is national Foster care month and there are more than 400000. Children living in Foster care homes are right now in the US whose children are often filled with anxiety and grief when they leave their families now and to that the isolation of this pandemic. ABC's Kara Phillips found some hope in this very special village in Chicago. The earlier next nearest their lives hack yeah. Smiles. And you see them everywhere in this family but unfortunately. We have to protect those smiles for now though I remember everything it. Because this is no ordinary family. Put it. Larry and this is no ordinary mother Liz hope has quite the story Liz you're our costs are much. It's a six kids and your last name is hope I mean this was meant to be yes. You think that way. So why are you doing I decided somewhere along the way in spirit I ask is that you decided for me that I would give back because somebody did for me. Those people were mr. and mrs. Lacey Liz in his childhood Foster parents. Yeah yeah. Yeah not now Liz is taking on this same challenges. Becoming part of a community known as SOS children's villages Illinois. Her village is here in the hardy Chicago. Where there is no shortage of children and families in need. And the SOS mission. Kim bad child abuse and unite siblings in which Foster care yeah. Yeah sort of so six kids isn't that overwhelming. Some days you don't sit down and you laugh it day. Some days you like to add to but lacked beat out. And now Liz is strength and togetherness has taken on an even bigger challenge. The corona virus outbreak has put adoptions and family reunification hearings across this country on hold. As courts are either closed or operating on a limited basis. Threatening a backlog of custody cases for thousands of children you know your kids have. Already experienced and certainly and a sense of broken nest and now leans her role in this pandemic. How do you help them make sense of this. Things. Idea to help him was not a bad movie unseen wound down only how great. It Senecal account number and the movie solar or. Turning. So in that movie is a grounding based really seemed to work so now all of our conversations she'd. We sit and talk some tan so why do we have to. Where and that's why do we have to keep watching me and why do we have to not collapsed back deck bulletin like we used to but that is six. And bring him yeah yeah that little. Yeah especially eighth grade. Liz is grand daughter Amaya a new mother herself. Says washing her grandmother. Is an inspiration. This Jack does not remember Andrea Lyon it we're cries are adaptation and zen. It's helped a lot like teaching me how to. Enter activist ranked kids better so the family name is hope how dean's staying kicked their family has. Embraced that name and is living truly that last name. In Ali say everything starts with how our faith starts with a you have to first believe that joke it's going to be okay. He's going to be our right and we're going to get better life is poised to get back to new normal course oh yeah. There it is Brady. Proving unconditional not. I can be a force far stronger than any virus. So appropriate her last name is help our thanks to cure after that heartwarming stories.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.