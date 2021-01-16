Transcript for Officer recounts 'medieval battle' against Capitol mob

The moment that you approached the scene tell us what you saw. And what went through your mind when you saw him in in the entire hallway was engulfed in CS gas. You can just see the residual gas conflict mean there. You can smell it tasted at that point. Yeah hits you like a ton of bricks. Part of breeze people store handing the officers that just looked fatigued. You know beaten. And you know out past him back to Jamie and that he would pass and back behind him hopefully gives kind of medical attention. And you leave Elliott won all sir that was passed she mused bleeding from the news and from the mouth. It one point you lose your balance right I was just sucked out NC crowd you've got pulled me out into the crowd. In somewhere yelling something wasn't one of them senator there are being me. One point I got C east. People were yelling out you know we got long we got lawn. You dolls do my best you whoa you know fight. Fight back. Our Revver of one point. You know some of the people in the crowd you Wallace didn't see stay they were stricken my gear are all full of you know all my vest that's for my badge off mark radio. They start grant and ammunition magazines from from Abdel. Did he did they there were as. You know individuals in the crowd try to get my gun at one point people sort of chain and kill him with his own gun to that I thought you know. Maybe in my best chance for survival net situation would be to try to appeal to U someone in the crowd are. Some people in the crowds humanity. Our member yell at now you know not to anybody in specific bullets you know I have key aides. And it seem to work. There were some members of the crowd that coming in circled me and prevented. Real or other riders from assaulting me. On that that allowed just enough time for all my partner Jimmy Albright and some other individuals to look to get to Meehan and retrieve me give you back it's not a camp. There's one moment in all of this that really struck me it is a guy. With long black hair and he's just edu with the flat. Yeah I've seen those images I mean it's disturbing thought it looked like a medieval battle scene. Some of the most brutal. Combat knob ever ever in countered.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.