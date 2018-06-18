Transcript for Officer saves the day by finding woman's pricey engagement ring

A Pennsylvania woman was reunited with the engagement ring that she lost on Fire Island the incredible flying may buy a separate katic police officer with his personal metal detector. The rating is worth more than twenty grandly about rock. After a search of the sand be home she was staying turned up nothing. Marine bureau officer Edmond McDowell came to the rescue after just 10 minutes Sunday morning to detector. Went off and the ring was found in the sand the rings return to her friend who was bringing it back to Pennsylvania at least the fringes never shows up in Pennsylvania and. It now all get a now on though you know what that never happens rings like that you don't get that back up. So that is their lost forever or found by somebody who enjoys the wrong person yes. Just.

