Officials update investigation into murder of 4 University of Idaho students

Idaho officials are looking into claims that one of the four victims may have had a stalker as they continue to investigate the quadruple murders that took place near the University of Idaho campus.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live