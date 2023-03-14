Ohio announces lawsuit against Norfolk Southern in wake of train derailment

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said the state filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Norfolk Southern over last month's toxic train derailment in East Palestine.

March 14, 2023

