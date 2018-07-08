Transcript for Parents of transgender teens sue to allow name change

This sixty page lawsuit says judge Joseph Kirby is violating equal protection for transgender teens. Who have asked or are asking to change their neck. Name changes are so easy. That most times a magistrate. Will hear the case. In these cases the judge has directed the transgender children cases to his own docket which is very atypical. Attorney jostling and calls most name change hearings of rubber stamp. Except in Warren county a new federal lawsuit claims judge Kirby has granted just one of three name changes for transgender minor this year. Kyl of Whitaker transgender son is one of those denied and. And this should have been a private family matter. Instead we filler rights were violated. The process for me is not just defending our child but to raise awareness. For other families and children that might be going through this. Judge curtly denied the change in June after a hearing. Despite parental consent and support for medical professionals the teen's family and lawyers take issue with judge curb is lot of questions. Transcripts provided by the attorneys Joseph questions about restaurant news sexuality. And transgender celebrities. What we are concerned happened that gave it the judge substituted his own you for the abuse of the parent and use of medical professionals. Com and in doing so he cheated them differently than he would have others. Just Kirby isn't in today according to the clerk of asked for comment from the judge on this case next at five Warren county's past transgender cases. And the affect this one might have on the state of Ohio in Lebanon I'm Evan mill work for the now Cincinnati.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.