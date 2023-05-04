Partial verdict reached in trial of 5 Proud Boys leaders including Enrique Tarrio

Tarrio was found guilty of seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

May 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live