Paul Smith pays his respect as George H.W. Bush lies in state

More
Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act, a landmark law that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities, which affects people like Smith.
0:54 | 12/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Paul Smith pays his respect as George H.W. Bush lies in state
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59612928,"title":"Paul Smith pays his respect as George H.W. Bush lies in state","duration":"0:54","description":"Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act, a landmark law that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities, which affects people like Smith.","url":"/US/video/paul-smith-pays-respect-george-wh-bush-lies-59612928","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.