Transcript for People gather in NYC for annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony despite the pandemic

On the September 11 we continue to honor the nearly 3000 people who lost their lives nineteen years ago on this day. Memorials are happening all over the country today and I want to go back to our aging banker who's in lower Manhattan force this morning Adrian. We know that this year we'll look a bit different than others because of the pandemic. The people are still honoring all of those live loss they're still remembering what happened nineteen years ago. What's the scene like down there right now. Well it's interesting Dan because you think in a year where corona virus sideline so many things. It would almost be inevitable that memorials would even be affected how ever. A lot of people including the family members of those victims are saying that even cove in nineteen should not sideline. Keep remembering that never forget sentiment here in new York and around the world now we know that there are two events going on there's the official events at the nine elevenths memorial and museum. And then there's another event adjacent to that the reason why tunnel to towers an organization dedicated to a firefighter who was falling during that. Deadly day. Has actually decided to read the names of the victims out loud the official memorial decided because of corona virus concerns. They would not free to those names out loud but we do know this that the museum's director says that this was the right time to honor this victim and re opened a museum today. Cyclists. We can get beyond tragedy. That's the message here and I think opening now. At this moment it's even more meaningful for this city and for this nation where we're back. And this nation this city will be back we will get beyond this. And the museum's director also saying that the museum will reopen to the public tomorrow for the first time in six months Diane. And we're seeing a live look at mayor bill to Bosnia down there at the site at ground zero. Adrian I want I want to take off your reporter had first second and put on your author had can I know you just wrote a book about kindness. And we've seen so much to visit in this country and one of the things that sticks out in the aftermath of 9/11 was how we came together at a kind as a country and I'm curious if you think. That this anniversary might do something for that this year as well. I am going to speak to the words Stephen ciller uses his Montero while he was still living on earth. He said while there is time to that he was very inspired racing Francis and I think that's what a lot of people feel today that we have precious time your honor. But Steve good for each other Diane Saul let's hope that's the message that comes true today again. Memorials happening all throughout the country and all of those sites where people lost their lives this is just one of those ceremonies happening. Adrian banker will be covering up for us throughout the morning an injury and thanks for that report today. And on this day of remembrance we hope you all at home. Are having your own moment as well and end however you do that's remember what happened nineteen years ago and remember those victims who lost their lives and now we're gonna go over. To our partners here in new York at our station WABC for their continuing live coverage. Of September 11 remembered thanks for watching.

