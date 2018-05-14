Picasso painting worth $70 million 'accidentally damaged' before auction

Steve Wynn was set to auction the painting before it was damaged Friday.
0:47 | 05/14/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Picasso painting worth $70 million 'accidentally damaged' before auction

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

