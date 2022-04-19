Poisoned: America's Fentanyl Crisis

In part two of Poisoned: America's Fentanyl Crisis series, ABC News' Bob Woodruff travels to West Virginia and follows one EMS team overwhelmed by fentanyl overdoses, and doctors who feel responsible.

